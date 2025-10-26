Rubio: U.S. working to draft UN resolution for multinational force in Gaza | LIVE BLOG

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that U.S. officials are currently getting input on a possible UN resolution or international agreement to authorize a multinational force in Gaza and will discuss the issue in Qatar on Sunday.

"Many of the countries that have expressed an interest in participating at some level -- whether it be monetary or personnel or both -- are going to need that (a UN resolution or international agreement) because their domestic laws require it," Rubio told reporters traveling on his plane to Qatar after his visit to Israel en route to Asia. "So we have a whole team working on that outline of it."

President Trump's administration wants Arab states to contribute funds and troops to form a multinational force to keep the peace in Gaza and ensure Hamas does not maintain control over the population.

Israel has rejected the idea of Turkish troops participating.

