Russia, China veto U.S.-drafted UNSC Gaza truce resolution

The United States draft of the Gaza ceasefire resolution did not pass the United Nations Security Council voting on Friday. Russia and China vetoed the document.

Russian ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said the draft resolution “contains an effective green light for Israel to mount a military operation in Rafah."

Nebenzya added that Russia "will no longer tolerate pointless resolution which do not contain a call for a ceasefire which lead us to nowhere.”

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield harshly condemned China and Russia's decision.

"Today, the U.S. put forward a resolution in good faith after consulting with all Council Members and after multiple rounds of edits. The vast majority of this Council voted in favor of this resolution, but unfortunately, Russia and China decided to exercise its veto."

"And now, Russia and China will give you all sorts of explanations for its obstruction. But whether or not it will admit it, there are two deeply, deeply cynical reasons behind its vote. First, Russia and China still could not bring itself to condemn Hamas’ terrorist attack on October 7. Can we just pause on that for a moment?"

In a statement that did not mention China or Russia by name, the Israeli UN envoy Gilad Erdan thanked the U.S.

"The American Resolution – should it have passed – would have marked a moment of morality for the UN, a place where good is evil, and justice is injustice. It would have been the very first time that this Council – or any UN body – condemned Hamas and their brutal massacre," Erdan said. "Yet sadly, for purely political reasons, this resolution did not pass, and terrorists can continue benefitting from this Council whitewashing their crimes."