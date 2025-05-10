Sadistic Hamas video features hostages Yosef-Chaim Ohana and Elkana Bohbot

The latest sadistic video of Israeli hostages released by the Palestinian jihadists of Hamas on Saturday features Yosef-Chaim Ohana and Elkana Bohbot. The video was approved for publication by the hostages' families.

As with past videos, the statements made in the footage were evidently scripted by Hamas as part of the group's campaign of psychological warfare and enacted by the hostages under extreme duress. In the video, Ohana, 24, is seen sitting beside a mattress on which the visibly weak Bohbot, 36, lies under a blanket.

Speaking in Hebrew, Ohana urges the Israeli government to end the war in Gaza and secure the release of all remaining captives, a message similar to statements made by other hostages under duress in previous Hamas videos.

“I am prisoner number 21. This is prisoner number 22," Ohana says, gesturing to Bohbot.

Ohana says that Bohbot tried to harm himself: “His mental and physical state have seriously deteriorated since we realized the war was dragging on and on. Since then, he’s been trying to hurt himself again and again.”

The two were abducted from the Nova music festival during the October 7 massacre. According to Israeli officials, 59 hostages are still being held in Gaza, of whom 24 are considered to be alive, though there are serious fears about the condition of three of them.

In a statement, Bohbot's family said that "Elkana and Yosef are crying out to be saved. While all the people of Israel hear their calls, a handful of decision-makers refuse to listen."