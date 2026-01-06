Saudi Arabia seeks role over Palestinian Authority reforms

Saudi Arabia has formally approached the United States, seeking a central role in supervising reforms within the Palestinian Authority (PA), sources tell i24NEWS.

The move comes amid the PA’s worsening economic crisis and growing pressure from Washington and Brussels to implement deep institutional and governance reforms.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Saudi officials are linking their potential involvement to progress on the release of Israeli-held clearance funds.

Israel has so far withheld these funds over PA payments to Palestinian prisoners and families of individuals convicted of murdering Israelis.

Saudi oversight of reforms would reportedly be tied to the eventual transfer of these funds, and could also prepare the ground for potential PA administration of Gaza in a “day after” scenario following Hamas.

The proposed reforms include ending payments to terrorists and their families, reducing incitement in school textbooks, and implementing structural changes to governance and institutional mechanisms.

In recent diplomatic activity, senior PLO official Hussein al-Sheikh visited Saudi Arabia to mobilize regional and international support for the PA. By contrast, the United Arab Emirates has reportedly withheld around $100 million in financial assistance, citing insufficient implementation of the required reforms.

The PA says it has taken initial steps, including limiting regular salaries to just over 1,000 prisoners, beginning corrections in the education system, and establishing constitutional and election committees tasked with drafting a new elections law. Under the proposed framework, candidates would be required to recognize the PLO and the Oslo Accords to be eligible to run in future elections.