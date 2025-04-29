Saudi media: Gaza ceasefire proposal for hostage release in May gains momentum

Despite official Israeli denials regarding a breakthrough in the negotiations held in Cairo for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, several major outlets on Tuesday suggest significant progress in the talks. According to sources from the Saudi Al Arabiya and Al Hadath, a preliminary agreement has been reached for the release of several hostages held in Gaza during the month of May, among whom would be an American citizen. These sources also confirm the continuation of meetings between Egyptian officials and representatives of Hamas and Israel in the coming days.

A member of the Israeli delegation participating in the negotiations indicated that "things are moving positively." Israeli sources mentioned a "exchange of positive messages" which are now awaiting a political decision in Israel.

"The proposed agreement will be comprehensive and is not far from being concluded," these sources specified, adding that "these exchanges are taking place while the American party is making significant efforts to put pressure on Hamas, directly and through mediators."

Simultaneously, it was agreed to establish three secure corridors for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza under the supervision of mediators.

On Monday, two Egyptian security officials had revealed that negotiations in Cairo were making "significant progress," even though an Israeli official denied any breakthrough. These developments come after Hamas rejected, on April 17, an Israeli proposal including a 45-day truce in exchange for the release of 10 living Israeli hostages. The Palestinian terror organization demands a comprehensive agreement providing for the end of the war and the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, while Israel insists on the release of all hostages and the disarmament of Hamas.