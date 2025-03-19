Saudi paper slams Israeli 'entity' over ceasefire 'intransigence' in op-ed

The Saudi daily newspaper Al-Riyadh dedicated Wednesday's editorial piece to what it calls "Israeli intransigence," claiming it poses the greatest threat to peace in the world. The scathing editorial says this threat is "represented by Israel's refusal to abide by international resolutions, its continued settlement building and its excessive use of force against Palestinians and refusal to recognize their legitimate rights."

The editorial goes on: "Continuing its bloody campaign, the Israeli entity resumed its war on the Gaza Strip, turning its back on all mediation efforts and attempts to reach a peaceful resolution. The world today is facing a real confrontation with this intransigence, which must be brought to an end."

The Saudi newspaper accused Israel of "practicing all forms of abuse against the Palestinian people and slaughtering innocent civilians in an unimaginable manner, ignoring all binding resolutions issued by the Security Council and the International Court of Justice."

The rest of the editorial sends a clear message to anyone with hopes for Israeli-Saudi normalization anytime soon: "The Kingdom is engaged in ongoing efforts to end the suffering of the Palestinians, considering Palestine a central issue and a political priority for the Kingdom."

"The Israeli political mentality," the piece concludes, "with this aggressive approach, does not realize that the peace options available today may not be available tomorrow. The world is tired of conflict, injustice, and tyranny."