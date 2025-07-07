Saudi report: 'A positive atmosphere' amid Gaza ceasfire talks

Recommended -

The second round of Gaza ceasefire negotiations will begin Monday afternoon in Doha, Qatar. There is "a positive atmosphere" in the talks, the Saudi TV channel Al-Arabiya reports, but no breakthroughs have been reached thus far in the discussions.

An Israeli delegation arrived at the Qatari capital on Sunday after Hamas responded to a US proposal. Despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling the changes made by Hamas "unacceptable," the delegation set off. According to reports, Hamas and Israeli delegations will negotiate from the same building but in different rooms, with Qatari and Egyptian mediators conveying messages.

Hamas has demanded guarantees that the ceasefire will hold as long as negotiations are still held, seeking a clear path to the end of the war. Israel seeks 10 living hostages and 18 whose bodies are still held by Gazan terrorists.

US President Donald Trump, who is set to meet Netanyahu Monday evening, said last week that he was optimistic about the prospects that a ceasefire would be struck.