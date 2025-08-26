SCOOP: U.S. State Department agency determines famine is underway in Gaza

Recommended -

While American officials have displayed skepticism about a report issued Friday by a United Nations-aligned agency determining a famine is ongoing in Gaza, a U.S. State Department report concurred with the findings.

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network, more commonly known as FEWS NET, issued its own report on Friday, which fell under the radar due to the attention drawn to the “special snapshot” of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC.

But, the FEWS NET report says that “Famine is now occurring in northern Gaza and expected to expand to southern Gaza,” and states that its famine or projected famine determinations were “reached jointly” with the IPC and “independently reviewed” by the IPC Famine Review Committee.

The FEWS NET report appears to rely on some data sets independent of the IPC’s, while sharing others.

The White House and State Department have largely remained mum on the IPC report, though Mike Huckabee, U.S. ambassador to Israel, pushed back, saying on Friday that those who claim Israel is starving Gaza are “uninformed, adding that “Tons of food has gone into Gaza but Hamas savages stole it, ate lots of it to become corpulent, sold it on [the] black market but they didn’t give it to the hostages.”

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the IPC’s determinations “an outright lie” in a statement on Friday, adding that Israel “does not have a policy of starvation,” but rather “a policy of preventing starvation.”

i24NEWS has reached out to the State Department for comment on the FEWS NET report. The entity, historically funded in part by the now-defunct U.S. Agency for International Development, was shut down for several months this year amidst a reprioritizing of foreign aid programs by the Trump administration.

In December, Jack Lew, then the U.S. ambassador to Israel, pressured FEWS NET to retract a report warning of imminent famine in Gaza, calling its data outdated and inaccurate.