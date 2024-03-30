Second aid convoy sets sail: 400 tons of food depart Cyprus for Gaza

In a bid to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, a second shipment of aid carrying nearly 400 tons of food departed from Cyprus's Larnaca port on Saturday, according to Reuters.

The cargo vessel, which had been anchored outside the port, was joined by a salvage vessel and a platform, both laden with aid.

The salvage vessel will tow the aid, marking the continuation of efforts to provide assistance to the besieged Palestinian enclave.

This marks the second dispatch of aid facilitated through Cyprus, where authorities have collaborated with Israel to establish a maritime corridor for pre-screened cargoes destined for Gaza.

The initiative aims to streamline the delivery of essential supplies to the region, which has been grappling with severe shortages exacerbated by ongoing war.

U.S. CENTCOM

The maritime route is part of a US-led mission aimed at finding alternative channels for delivering aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

American engineers have already commenced work on a temporary pier in Gaza, which will be under the supervision and patrol of IDF forces.