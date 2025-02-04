'Second chance at life': Freed Thai hostages reunite with families

The relatives of the five freed Thai abductees, who were released last Thursday by Hamas, met with them Tuesday morning.

The families arrived to accompany them back to Thailand on a flight set for Saturday. The five – Thenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakham, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat, and Rumnao Surasak – said they never lost hope and did everything they could to survive the ordeal and stay as healthy as possible.

The families of four out of five arrived in the country, with the exception of Suwannakham's family. The reunion was organized by the Foreign Ministry, with the help of the National Insurance Institute and the Missing Persons Unit in the Prime Minister's Office, in collaboration with the IDF and coordination with the Thai embassy in Israel.

Maayan Toaf/GPO

The returnee, Pongsak, a native of Buriram, said that life in captivity in Gaza was hard and compared his freedom to a rebirth.

"I felt like I had come back from the dead, I was given a second chance at life. I am happy to be alive, and that's enough for me," he said. During his captivity, he was unaware of what was happening outside his place of imprisonment but told that he was full of hope that he would get out of there. He also told that thinking about his family, and especially about his 15-year-old daughter whom he hadn't seen in more than seven years, gave him mental strength.

Maayan Toaf/GPO

Bannawat, who was held captive along with two other Thai abductees, shared that life was hard there, but he managed to maintain relative health. "The sensation of relief is great for being released, I never really knew if I would be able to go home. I always wondered if they would hurt us, even though they promised not to," he said. He added that the fact he was with two other abductees from his own country helped them survive and they provided each other with emotional support.

All five of the abductees who were released will return to Thailand on February 8. Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa visited them.

"They are physically and mentally healthy, but they must wait for another medical assessment," she said. "As for the additional abductee who has not yet been released, the ministry is still closely coordinating and hoping for good news."

Watch the reunion: