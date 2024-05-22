New reports indicate that during negotiations for a truce in Gaza and the release of hostages, Egyptian intelligence reportedly made secret modifications to the conditions of the proposed agreement just before presenting it to Hamas.

Sources close to the negotiations revealed that while Israel and the United States received the original proposal negotiated in Cairo, the version presented to Hamas contained new clauses added by Egyptian intelligence.

This alteration is believed to have led to Hamas agreeing to terms different from those previously accepted by Israel, causing a major diplomatic dispute.

According to a report by CNN, the subterfuge has incited strong reactions, particularly from CIA Director William Burns, who was actively participating in the talks. Initially, Israel suspected that the United States had unilaterally altered the agreement, but it has since become clear that the modifications were made by Egyptian intermediaries.

The key point of contention in the altered agreement is the duration of the ceasefire. Hamas is demanding a 12-week truce, double the six weeks stipulated in the original negotiated agreement. Israel firmly rejected this condition, expressing concerns that the extended ceasefire would allow Hamas to rearm and reorganize.

The modified proposal's rejection by Israel has resulted in a stalemate, with each party blaming the other for the impasse.

The unexpected changes introduced by Egyptian intelligence have not only complicated the negotiations but also strained the relationships between the involved parties, particularly impacting the trust in the mediation process.