Secretary of State Blinken's Israel visit: What's on the itinerary?

Antony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, continues his diplomatic efforts in the Middle East, arriving in Israel for the seventh time since the onset of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

His itinerary is packed with crucial meetings and engagements aimed at addressing pressing issues in the region.

Tomorrow, Blinken is scheduled to meet with several Israeli leaders, including President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi. These discussions are expected to focus on a range of topics, from security cooperation to humanitarian assistance efforts in Gaza.

Of particular significance is Blinken's planned meeting with the families of American hostages, underscoring the United States' commitment to securing the safe return of its citizens. Additionally, his briefing at Kerem Shalom with Gallant and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) will provide insights into the humanitarian situation on the ground. While there is speculation about a potential meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, details remain uncertain.

Later in the day, Blinken will visit the port of Ashdod to review humanitarian aid transiting through the port, emphasizing the importance of increasing assistance to Gaza. Media interviews are also on the agenda, offering an opportunity to communicate key messages regarding U.S. policy and priorities in the region.