Security cabinet meeting ends with no decision on Phase Two of ceasefire

The Israeli security cabinet met Monday night to discuss the second phase of the hostage release and ceasefire deal with Hamas, but no decision was made and no vote took place, reported Israeli public broadcaster Kan on Tuesday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich that negotiations on the second phase will not start without the approval of the security cabinet in a separate vote. Netanyahu also promised ministers that this new stage would only be implemented on the condition that Hamas be disarmed.

During the cabinet meeting that approved the agreement with Hamas a few weeks ago, a clause was added at the request of Smotrich and his Religious Zionism party, stating that any discussion on phase 2 requires cabinet approval. This clause was a condition for the party to remain in the government.

Last weekend, the Kan 11 channel revealed that mediator countries are intensifying pressure on Israel and Hamas to begin negotiations on the second phase. These discussions should have begun from the 16th day of the implementation of the current agreement.

High-ranking sources in Israel believe that the chances of implementing phase 2 in the near future are low. Israeli officials have confided that "Hamas will not disarm" and that there is "no political feasibility in Israel to reach phase 2 of the agreement without dissolving the government."