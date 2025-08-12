Security investigation finds Hamas’ manipulation of malnutrition data in Gaza

Recommended -

A recent security investigation has exposed significant discrepancies in Hamas’ claims about a 'starvation campaign' in the Gaza Strip, revealing that the terrorist organization has manipulated malnutrition data to advance a political agenda against Israel.

The investigation, released on Tuesday, finds that Hamas’ Ministry of Health has published misleading statistics on deaths attributed to malnutrition, often conflating deaths caused by serious underlying medical conditions with those allegedly caused by famine.

Since early July, amid intensifying negotiations, Hamas has reported a sharp rise in deaths due to malnutrition, from 66 cases documented throughout the war until June 2025, to over 133 reported in July alone.

However, unlike earlier months, Hamas did not provide detailed information or identities of the deceased, raising doubts about the accuracy of these claims. Independent analysis of media and social network reports uncovered far fewer confirmed cases than those claimed by Hamas, exposing inconsistencies and gaps in the official figures.

Further examination of individual cases revealed that most of the purported malnutrition deaths involved patients with severe pre-existing illnesses unrelated to nutrition. For instance, photos circulated of four-year-old Abdullah Hani Muhammad Abu Zarqa, claimed to be suffering from hunger in Gaza.

Medical records, however, confirm he suffers from a hereditary vitamin and mineral deficiency disease, with calcium loss and bone thinning. Notably, prior to the conflict, he had received medical treatment in East Jerusalem under Israeli coordination.

Similarly, 27-year-old Karem Khaled Mustafa Al-Jamal, whose death was attributed by Hamas to malnutrition, was found to have muscular dystrophy and partial paralysis since childhood, conditions affecting his gastrointestinal tract that are unrelated to famine or food scarcity.

The security establishment’s investigation, conducted alongside medical experts, concludes there is no evidence of widespread malnutrition across Gaza’s population. Instead, Hamas is exploiting tragic cases to fuel a timed propaganda campaign aimed at discrediting Israel and generating international pressure.