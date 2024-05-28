Seinfeld breaks down recalling emotional Israel visit after October 7

Jerry Seinfeld became visibly emotional on Tuesday as he recalled his poignant visit to Israel following the October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas.

During an interview on "Honestly with Bari Weiss" from The Free Press, Seinfeld reflected on the deeply moving experience and addressed recent anti-Israel protests in the United States that have targeted him.

Earlier this month, Seinfeld's stand-up performance in Virginia was interrupted by a protester accusing him of being a "genocide supporter."

Additionally, he faced protesters during his Duke University commencement speech in May, where some students shouted "Free Palestine" and others walked out as he was introduced. Protests also followed him in February when he left the "State of the World Jewry Address" with Bari Weiss, with agitators cursing at him and calling him "Nazi scum."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1795426388767592698 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Despite these confrontations, Seinfeld expressed empathy for young people's political engagement, though he believes their "aim" needs correction. "It's so silly," he said. "It's like, you know, they want to, they want to express this sincere, intense rage. But again, a little off target."

The conversation shifted to Seinfeld's recent trip to Israel, which he described as "the most powerful experience" of his life. When pressed by Weiss, Seinfeld, holding back tears, confirmed the profound impact of his visit. "Sure, yeah," he responded quietly, struggling to articulate his emotions. "You know, you just… you know."

Instagram Screenshot

Seinfeld's support for Israel has sparked backlash amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza following the deadly October 7 attack.

Two days after the incident, he posted "I Stand With Israel" on Instagram, sharing his deep connection to the country since working on a Kibbutz at 16. "My heart is breaking from these attacks and atrocities. But we are also a very strong people in our hearts and minds," he wrote.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File

During his visit to Israel, Seinfeld and his family met with the families of hostages and those who had returned from Hamas captivity.

The meeting at the families' headquarters was an emotional encounter, with Seinfeld expressing his commitment to raising global awareness about the hostages' plight. According to attendees, Seinfeld and his family were profoundly moved by the hostages' stories and the experiences shared by their families.