Colonel Ehsan Daksa, the commander of the IDF's 401st Armored Brigade, was killed in the northern Gaza Strip on Sunday, marking him as the highest-ranking officer to lose his life since the start of Israel's ground operation in the area.

He was 41 years old. The Israeli military reported that Colonel Daksa's tank struck an explosive device while operating in the city of Jabaliya.

There are ongoing investigations to determine whether the incident also involved anti-tank fire.

A native of Daliat el-Carmel and a member of the Druze community, Daksa was highly regarded as one of the IDF's most prominent field commanders. Throughout his military career, he held command positions in various armored units and had significant strategic responsibilities in the IDF's Northern Command.

In response to the incident, the IDF stated that the situation at the scene is now under operational control, with Brigadier General Itzik Cohen, commander of the 162nd Division, taking personal command of ground operations.

Since the conflict began on October 7, five Israeli colonels have been reported killed in the ongoing fighting.