Senior Palestinian sources detail points of contention to Cairo proposal - report

Hamas will not agree to a temporary ceasefire, according to the latest report citing mediators involved in hammering out an Israel-Hamas truce.

It comes as a new report outlines the exact points of disagreement in the new hostage-ceasefire deal presented in Cairo, and adds to the growing assessment that Hamas will reject the latest proposal.

According to a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday, the Hamas terror group rejected the U.S. plan for a six-to-eight week truce, and will instead present its own road map for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Additionally, senior sources in the Palestinian factions told the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen newspaper that there are four main points of disagreement regarding the Cairo proposal.

The deal presented includes three stages, each lasting 42 days. The first phase would allow for the gradual return of displaced Gazans from the south to the north of the enclave, with no exact number specified, however previous proposals have allowed for 2,000 people per day. Hamas wants to see a faster return, though it would likely exceed any capacities to provide temporary housing for those returning.

The deal would also see Israeli forces withdraw from "densely populated areas," with Hamas objecting to the vagueness of the statement. The proposal currently says that Israel would specify the areas it would remain in on a map, and promises to draw back the remaining IDF brigade from the main thoroughfares of Al-Rashid and Salah Al-Din. However, the Gaza rulers are reticent to allow Israel to establish a security buffer zone, and are demanding a complete withdrawal of forces, first to the border, and then outside the enclave.

Included in the first phase would be the entry of 500 aid trucks per day, part of which would deliver food and medical supplies to the north of the Strip. Additionally, rebuilding of infrastructure including roads, water pipes, electricity, sewage and communications networks would begin in the first month.

Israel has demanded that in the first phase Hamas would have to release 40 living hostages, regardless of age and gender. A report on Tuesday evening suggested that Hamas would not be able to provide 40 live hostages made up of only children, women and the elderly, and Hamas has rejected the demand to release captive men.

In return for the hostages, Israel has offered to release 900 Palestinian security prisoners in the first phase, including 100 who are serving life sentences. However, in the proposal Israel claimed the right to deport some of those high-level prisoners, which Hamas rejected.

The second phase of the proposal would see the release of all remaining living Israeli hostages and a return to a "sustainable calm." Hamas again protested the ambiguity of the term, and the fact there was no roadmap provided toward achieving a permanent ceasefire.

The third stage would see the exchange of dead Israeli captives in return for dead Palestinian terrorists whose bodies are being held in Israel. Further disagreements arose over Israel's demand to continue aerial reconnaissance missions.

Egypt, Qatar and the U.S. have been mediating the negotiations and would act as guarantors to the agreement. Hamas's rejection underscores the wide gaps between the warring sides, and an Israeli official told i24NEWS there's still "a long way to go" to securing a deal.

The likely rejection points to the terror group's growing confidence that it maintains the upper hand in negotiations, as international pressure on Jerusalem to declare a ceasefire grows and domestic pressure to secure an immediate hostage deal weighs heavily on the Israeli negotiating team.