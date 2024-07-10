Sergeant First Class Tal Lahat killed in action in central Gaza
The 21-year-old Kfar Saba resident's funeral will be held later on Wednesday
1 min read
The Israel Defense Forces announced the death of Sergeant First Class Tal Lahat on Wednesday, who was killed fighting in the central Gaza Strip.
Lahat, a 21-year-old from Kfar Saba, central Israel, served in the elite Maglan unit.
His funeral will be held in his hometown later on Wednesday, the IDF said in a statement.
