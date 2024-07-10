Sergeant First Class Tal Lahat killed in action in central Gaza

The 21-year-old Kfar Saba resident's funeral will be held later on Wednesday

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
Sergeant First Class Tal Lahat, who was killed fighting in the Gaza Strip
Sergeant First Class Tal Lahat, who was killed fighting in the Gaza StripIDF spokesperson's unit

The Israel Defense Forces announced the death of Sergeant First Class Tal Lahat on Wednesday, who was killed fighting in the central Gaza Strip.

Lahat, a 21-year-old from Kfar Saba, central Israel, served in the elite Maglan unit.

His funeral will be held in his hometown later on Wednesday, the IDF said in a statement.

This article received 0 comments

Comments