Staff Sergeant Naveh Leshem, 20, killed in action in southern Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Tuesday morning the death of Staff Sergeant Naveh Leshem, 20, of Nokdim, during combat operations in the southern Gaza Strip.

Leshem served in the 12th Battalion of the Golani Brigade. His death brings the total number of Israeli military casualties since the start of the war to 869.

Leshem was killed on Monday during a clash in the Khan Younis area.

According to the military, an explosive device was attached to a Merkava armored personnel carrier carrying Israeli troops. The explosion killed Leshem and seriously injured an officer and three other soldiers from the same battalion. Six additional soldiers sustained light to moderate injuries.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said the circumstances are under investigation, but the incident reflects the growing threat of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in densely built combat zones in Gaza.

Earlier on Monday, the IDF also reported the death of Reserve Captain Tal Movshovitz, 28, from Reut. He was serving as deputy company commander in the 7086th Engineer Battalion under the Golani Brigade. Movshovitz died when a booby-trapped building in Khan Younis exploded. Several other soldiers were lightly wounded in the same incident. He is survived by his wife, two children, parents, and four siblings.

Just a day prior, on Sunday, Sergeant Noam Shemesh, 21, of Jerusalem, was also killed in action in southern Gaza. Shemesh served as a squad commander in the Shimshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade.

As ground operations in Gaza intensify, the IDF continues to face fierce resistance from Hamas militants. Military officials have reiterated that while progress is being made, the risks to Israeli forces remain high.

The country mourns the loss of its young soldiers as the war continues to take a heavy toll on both sides of the conflict.