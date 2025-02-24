Serious shortfalls in rehabilitating communities near Gaza

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman published an report from his second audit into the failures of October 7 on Monday, focusing on the rehabilitation of the western Negev communities that were damaged in the Hamas attack and during the war.

"Failures were found in the absence of governmental assessments from an early date for disaster cases, alongside delays in government treatment to establish temporary communities and rehabilitate and develop the area," Englman determined.

Englman also said that "it is unthinkable that disagreements and disputes would prevent the implementation of a development budget amounting to 5 billion shekels[$1.4 billion], which the government already decided on in April 2024, almost a year ago – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the responsible minister, Ze'ev Elkin, should act to correct the deficiencies as soon as possible."

The 5 billion shekels should have been allocated to development projects, although some residents of the communities bordering the Gaza Strip had already returned to their homes. In October 2023, the government defined that relevant communities are those within a 7 kilometer (4.5 mile) range from the Gazan border, but two months later the government decided to re-examine the definition. Redefining the relevant radius was never completed, leading to the ongoing delay in the budget transfer.

According to Englman's examination, another reason for issue is the frequent changes in the head of the government administration in charge of rehabilitating the communities. In meetings held by the comptroller and his audit team with representatives from communities most severely affected by the events of October 7, the representatives argued that the administration's leadership changing hands in August 2024 severely affected key tasks being finished and complicated making urgent decisions.

The state comptroller also commented on the impact of the delay in transitioning to temporary accommodations on displaced school students. For example, until the families were settled in the temporary housing, parents had to drive their children from the hotel in the Dead Sea to Revivim – a distance of more than 100 kilometers (60 miles).

"The absence of a comprehensive preparedness plan, including early mapping and pre-arranged agreements for addressing potential disaster needs, including the establishment of temporary housing, led the administration to rely on existing agreements with various bodies that were not optimally suited to the needs," Englman's report said.