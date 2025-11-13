Settlers set West Bank Mosque on fire, Palestinian media reports | LIVE BLOG

Israeli forces remain active across southern Gaza, with multiple incidents reported throughout the day.

In Khan Yunis, IDF troops shot and killed an armed suspect who crossed the Yellow Line and advanced toward soldiers in what the military described as an “immediate threat.” Forces under Southern Command continue to operate in the area “in accordance with the agreement.”

Earlier, in Rafah, Israeli forces eliminated four terrorists spotted near their positions, with no Israeli casualties reported. Operations there are ongoing to dismantle tunnels and terrorist infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Hamas and the Red Cross have begun searching for the bodies of four remaining hostages believed to be in Gaza, focusing efforts near Gaza City.

