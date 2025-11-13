Settlers set West Bank Mosque on fire, Palestinian media reports | LIVE BLOG
The incident comes amid escalating tensions between settlers and Palestinians during the seasonal olive harvest, a period that often sees a rise in confrontations across the West Bank region
Israeli forces remain active across southern Gaza, with multiple incidents reported throughout the day.
In Khan Yunis, IDF troops shot and killed an armed suspect who crossed the Yellow Line and advanced toward soldiers in what the military described as an “immediate threat.” Forces under Southern Command continue to operate in the area “in accordance with the agreement.”
Earlier, in Rafah, Israeli forces eliminated four terrorists spotted near their positions, with no Israeli casualties reported. Operations there are ongoing to dismantle tunnels and terrorist infrastructure.
Meanwhile, Hamas and the Red Cross have begun searching for the bodies of four remaining hostages believed to be in Gaza, focusing efforts near Gaza City.
READ MORE FROM MONDAY HERE
Israeli security forces have dismantled a major Hamas network in the Bethlehem area
Troops arrested around 40 operatives and seizing weapons in a series of coordinated raids.
The IDF confirms it has carried out overnight strikes against Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon
The Israeli military announced Thursday morning that it had conducted several airstrikes against Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon. According to a statement from the IDF spokesperson, the attacks, carried out under the direction of military intelligence and the air force, targeted an arms depot and an underground terrorist facility used by the Shiite organization.
"Syria will help us dismantle ISIS, the IRGC, Hamas and Hezbollah," says the US envoy for Syria and Lebanon
Tom Barrack: "Damascus will now actively help us confront and dismantle the remnants of ISIS, the IRGC, Hamas, Hezbollah and other terrorist networks, and will be a committed partner in the global effort to guarantee peace."
https://x.com/i/web/status/1988827137374085561
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio: concern over West Bank unrest spilling Into Gaza operations
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged concerns that rising tensions in the West Bank could affect ongoing operations in Gaza. “Certainly there’s some concern about events in the West Bank spilling over and creating an effect that could undermine what we’re doing in Gaza,” Rubio said. He added that Washington does not expect such a scenario but will “do everything we can to make sure it doesn’t happen.”
Palestinian media report settlers torch mosque in West Bank village
Palestinian media outlets report that settlers set fire overnight to a mosque in the village of Deir Istiya in the northern West Bank. The incident comes amid escalating tensions between settlers and Palestinians during the seasonal olive harvest, a period that often sees a rise in confrontations across the region. Israeli authorities have not yet issued a statement on the reported attack.