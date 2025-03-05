Shin Bet received Hamas' invasion plans twice, dismissing them each time

The Shin Bet security agency published on Tuesday the main findings of its investigation into the organization's failure ahead of the terror rampage on October 7, 2023. this evening (Tuesday).

The report noted that that Hamas' plan for a broad invasion of Israel dates back to 2018, and pointed out that one of the main reasons for the terrorist organization's buildup was the Qatari money flow into the Gaza Strip and avoidance of an offensive initiative. This plan arrived in the hands of the intelligence agency on two separate occasions, in 2018 and 2022.

Hamas' plan, dubbed "Jericho's wall," was dismissed due to the assessment that Hamas wished to ignite the West Bank and was not yet prepared for a widespread invasion from Gaza.

The organization adopted several clauses that were the main reasons for the buildup of Hamas's power, those that allowed it to launch a broad attack. Emphasis was placed on actions taken by the political echelon, such as a "quiet will be answered with quiet" policy, and the transfer of Qatari funds starting from 2018. The Shin Bet said that these funds were transferred to Hamas's military wing and led to its strengthening.

Qatar, in turn, accused the security agency of "false accusations, which are another example of deviation driven by personal interest and self-preservation in Israeli politics."

"Assistance has never been transferred to Hamas's political or military wing," Qatar's foreign ministry stressed. "Qatar is a strong supporter of the Palestinian people and has provided humanitarian support to families in Gaza for many years. Qatari aid included vital supplies such as food and medicines, as well as supplying electricity to homes. It is known in the country and the world that all aid sent from Qatar was transferred with full knowledge, support, and supervision of the current and previous Israeli government and its security agencies – including the Shin Bet."

The head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, lamented that the organization "did not prevent the October 7 massacre; as the head of the organization, I will carry this heavy burden on my shoulders for the rest of my life. The Shin Bet investigation is written with a heavy heart for those whose lives were taken, for the families and friends who carry the pain and hardship, and for those who were forced to leave their homes."