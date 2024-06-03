Shin Bet thwarts Turkish Hamas attack in Israel, seizes explosive device

The Shin Bet has announced that is has foiled a deadly attack planned by Hamas, orchestrated under the direction of the organization's headquarters in Turkey.

The operation led to the arrest of key operatives and the seizure of a powerful explosive device.

The arrest, which took place on March 15, 2024, involved Anas Shurman, a Palestinian originally from Tulkarm now residing in Jordan. Shurman was apprehended in Nablus by Shin Bet and Israeli Military Intelligence (IMM) fighters. He was suspected of being deeply involved in the planning of a major attack inside Israel.

During his interrogation, Shurman revealed that he had been recruited by Emad Ebid, a Hamas operative based in Turkey, back in December 2023. Shurman had agreed to carry out a suicide attack on behalf of Hamas.

Preparations for the attack included Shurman creating a video will, undergoing motorcycle training for the planned attack, and receiving funds and detailed instructions. He was also directed to retrieve a hidden explosive device from the Yash region.

The Shin Bet investigation uncovered a 12 kg explosive device concealed near a spring in the Samaria region, along with a letter containing detailed instructions for the attack.

דוברות שב"כ

Subsequent arrests were made, targeting several Hamas operatives in the Israeli Occupied Territories (IOS), all part of the Hamas military infrastructure in Nablus. These operatives were found to be involved in preparing the explosive device for Shurman under the guidance of Hudifa Salaima, another Hamas operative in Turkey.

Shurman now faces serious charges in the military court in the West Bank, including attempting to cause death, contact with the enemy, and involvement in an unlawful association. Additionally, indictments have been filed against five Nablus residents, accusing them of severe security offenses, including attempts to cause death.

The investigation has shed light on the operational capabilities of Hamas's headquarters in Turkey and their involvement in directing terrorist activities within Israeli territory. This discovery underscores Hamas's efforts to escalate violence and destabilize the region, particularly during the last month of Ramadan.

This incident follows another thwarted attack on March 11, 2024, where a terrorist from Jenin, en route to carry out an attack in Israeli territory with a ready-to-use bomb, was neutralized by Shin Bet fighters.