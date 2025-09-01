Ship reports narrowly avoiding projectile off Saudi coast | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

Day 696 of the Israel-Hamas war

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Sunday evening it had received a report of a vessel experiencing a near miss from an unknown projectile off the southwest coast of Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.

In a conflicting report, the Houthis claim they targeted an Israeli oil tanker named SCARLET RAY in the northern Red Sea with a ballistic missile, directly hitting the ship.

The British security firm Ambrey said the vessel was a publicly Israeli-owned, Liberia-flagged ship.

The report comes shortly after the Iran-backed Houthis threatened Israel in response to its killing of their prime minister.

"The Zionist enemy must know well that by committing this heinous crime, it has opened the gates of hell upon itself. Our response will be harsh and painful," the Houthis' Chief-of-Staff, Mohammad Abdel Karim al-Ghamari had said.

After assessing that the crew was safe the ship continued its voyage, UKMTO said. Authorities said they were further investigating the incident and ships in the area were advised to exercise caution.

The IDF also said it targeted and eliminated a Hezbollah terrorist Sunday at a Hezbollah site the IDF struck early Monday morning, in the area of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.

To catch up on the updates from Sunday, CLICK HERE

For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war