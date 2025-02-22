You have to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Israel-Hamas war
Shiri Bibas was murdered in captivity, Kibbutz Nir Oz confirms in a statement
After an autopsy at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir
i24NEWS
1 min read
Shiri Bibas
Courtesy of the family
