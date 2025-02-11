Shlomo Mansour declared murdered on October 7 – body still held by Hamas

The IDF on Tuesday told the family of the kidnapped 86-year-old Shlomo Mansour that he was murdered on October 7. His body is being held by Hamas.

Mansour left behind a wife, five siblings, five children, and 12 grandchildren. He was supposed to be released as part of the upcoming rounds in Stage One of the deal.

The IDF declared him dead based on intelligence gathered over the past few months, with the decision approved by an expert committee of the Health Ministry in collaboration with the Religious Services Ministry and the police.

"Shlomo was among those who built the country and one of the founders of Kibbutz Kissufim. In his youth he was saved from the pogroms of the Farhud in Iraq," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

"We share in the family's deep mourning," he added. "We will neither rest nor be silent until he is returned for burial in Israel. We will continue to take determined and relentless action until we return all of our hostages – the living and the deceased."

"This is one of the hardest days in the history of our kibbutz," Kibbutz Kissufim said in a statement. "Shlomo was for us much more than a community man - he was a father, grandfather, true friend, and the heartbeat of Kibbutz Kissufim. His smile, modesty and human warmth were an inspiration to us all. Our heart is broken that we could not bring him back to us alive. The entire community mourns his loss and is united in grief and pain."

"We call on the Israeli government and the leaders of the world to continue to act decisively to bring back all the captives, the living and the dead, and not to allow painful stories like Shlomo's to repeat themselves," the statement added.

Lior Carmel, Chairman of Kibbutz Kisufim, reflected on the past 16 months without him. "The members of Kibbutz Kisufim mourn together the departure of Shlomo Menzur, a precious and beloved member who was brutally taken from his home on October 7 and never returned to us," he said. "For months we lived between hope and fear, and today heavy mourning has fallen upon us. Our hearts are with Shlomo's family, and we embrace them in their immense grief. These days are hard for all of us. We stand together, strong as a community, demanding a real change that will ensure our safety and prevent the recurrence of such a tragedy."

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz sent his condolences to the family. "We will continue to act in every way possible to bring back all the kidnapped, both, the living and the dead," he said. "This is our moral duty and our highest goal. May his memory be a blessing."