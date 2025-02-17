Sign of life from David Cunio after return of hostages over weekend

The family of David Cunio received a sign of life, according to reports on Monday. Cunio, 34, was kidnapped from his house in Kibbutz Nir Oz in October 7, 2023, and has been held captive by Hamas for 500 days.

He is the 14th captive from whom a sign of life was received during the first phase of the ceasefire deal. His brother Ariel, 26, is also held captive.

David's wife, Sharon, and their two daughters, Yuli and Emma, were also kidnapped on Black Saturday and were released during last year's deal. Ariel's partner, Arbel Yehud, was released on the 482nd day of the war.