Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released on Sunday morning its data on the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, as well as fighting in other arenas, six months after the Hamas-led October 7 deadly invasion.

According to the IDF data, 604 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the start of the war, including 260 since the beginning of the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. 41 of the deaths were in operational accidents listed as friendly fire, irregular fire and weapon or car accidents.

In total, 3,193 soldiers were wounded, including 1,552 while fighting in Gaza and 630 in operational accidents. 27 soldiers are currently hospitalized in serious condition and 188 are in moderate condition.

The IDF mobilized 300,000 reserve soldiers, 83 percent of whom are men. 45 percent of the reservists are 20 to 29-years-old, 32 percent are 30 to 39-years-old, 15 percent are 40 to 45-years-old, and 8 percent are 50 to 69-years-old.

IDF Spokesperson

Over 12,000 terrorists have been eliminated in the Gaza Strip, including five brigade commanders and an additional three with parallel ranks . On the northern front, 330 Hezbollah terrorists have been eliminated, including 30 commanders.

In addition to Gaza and the northern arena, the IDF also conducted more than 6,000 operations in the West Bank, where 420 terrorists were eliminated and 3,700 wanted persons arrested.

Since October 7, approximately 9,100 rockets were launched from Gaza and crossed into Israel. About 3,100 missiles have been fired from Lebanon into Israel, and approximately 35 projectiles have been launched from Syria into Israeli territory.

Israeli aircraft racked up 185,000 hours of flight time, attacked over 32,000 targets in the Gaza Strip and 1,400 in the northern arena. In Gaza, more than 3,600 targets were hit and 4,250 terrorist infrastructures destroyed. In the north, 3,300 targets have been hit.

In order to provide humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, there were 19,776 trucks that entered through the Kerem Shalom and Nitsana crossing points, carrying 369,990 tons of humanitarian aid. In addition, at least 50 air drops containing a total of 3,000 packages have been made and six field hospitals were set up.