Singapore joins Gaza aid airdrops, IDF seals 4-mile-long tunnel | LIVE BLOG

Airdrops of aid into the Gaza Strip on Friday were carried out in cooperation between Israel, the UAE, Jordan, Germany, Belgium, France, Italy and Singapore, the IDF said.

Over the past few hours, 127 aid packages, containing food for the residents of both the southern and northern Gaza Strip, were airdropped by seven different countries, including Singapore, which joined the airdrop operations for the first time.

Also Friday, the IDF sealed a seven-kilometer-long tunnel in Gaza running under Beit Hanoun.

