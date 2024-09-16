Sinwar avoiding jaws of death with codes, handwritten notes - report

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is avoiding detection by Israeli forces by shunning phones and other electronic devices to communicate, instead relying on “couriers, codes, and handwritten notes,” according to a report on Monday by the Wall Street Journal.

“Sinwar could well be dead today,” the paper said, avoiding the fate of other Hamas leaders such as Mohammed Deif and Marwan Issa. Israel has scored a series of successful targeted killings against major terrorist leaders who were responsible for the October 7 massacre perpetrated by Gazan groups, which resulted in more than a thousand Israelis killed and about 250 hostages abducted to the Palestinian enclave. Israel has waged a war on multiple fronts for the past 11 months, with the capture or elimination of Sinwar representing a central goal that would hasten Hamas’s defeat.

Even while hiding in tunnels, Sinwar has been able to communicate with his commanders and other members of Hamas’s political bureau in Qatar, who are engaged in ceasefire and hostage release negotiations with Israel.

Sources among Arab mediators in the talks told the US news outlet that Sinwar gives handwritten notes to a trusted Hamas member who then transfers it to a series of couriers.

“The messages are often coded, with different codes for different recipients, circumstances and times, building on a system that Sinwar and other inmates had developed while in Israeli prison,” the Wall Street Journal said.