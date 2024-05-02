Sinwar continues demand of unconditional end to war in hostage deal - report

As diplomatic efforts intensify to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the leader of the Gaza-based militant group, Yahya Sinwar, has outlined key demands that must be addressed before an agreement can be reached.

According to reports from Channel 12 news, Sinwar's demands are being discussed by Egyptian mediators with the assistance of the United States.

First and foremost, Sinwar is insisting on a guaranteed and unconditional end to the ongoing conflict.

This demand, a consistent priority for Hamas, seeks to amend the proposed clause that calls for negotiations on a sustainable calm to begin after an initial 40-day truce phase. Instead, Sinwar is pushing for a written commitment ensuring an immediate cessation of hostilities, without any conditions attached.

In addition, Sinwar opposes Israel's proposal to prevent certain Palestinian security prisoners, particularly those involved in violent attacks, from returning to the West Bank.

AP Photo/Adel Hana, File

Instead, Israel would have the authority to send them to Gaza or into exile. Sinwar is challenging this provision and is seeking alternative arrangements for the handling of these prisoners.

Furthermore, Sinwar seeks clarification on the materials that will be permitted for reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

This demand aims to ensure that Hamas can access resources necessary for rebuilding its military infrastructure, including tunnels and other defensive structures, according to experts.