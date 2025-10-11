Sinwar memo obtained by IDF reveals Hamas chief ordered 'shocking' violence on Oct. 7

A handwritten memo authored by late Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar shows the arch terrorist's instructions to his men ahead of the October 7 attack included orders to target Israelis with acts of violence that would shock and destabilize the country. Sinwar specified that the violence should be filmed and broadcast, according to a New York Times report on Saturday.

“Two or three operations, in which an entire neighborhood, kibbutz, or something similar will be burned, must be prepared,” the memo is quoted as saying.

Many homes were set on fire in the southern Israeli communities devastated by Palestinian jihadists on October 7, and acts of barbaric violence were posted to social media and livestreamed.

The document was discovered in the underground hideout of Muhammed Sinwar, who briefly served as the top Hamas official in Gaza following the killing of his brother before being killed in an IDF strike.

The NYT report cites a confidential analysis of the memo and of intercepted Hamas communications on the day of the attack by Israel's Gazit institute, a think tank affiliated with Israel's military intelligence.

“Hamas leadership planned and carried out an attack that featured acts of ‘extraordinary brutality," the researchers concluded. "Its aim was to cause great turmoil in the country and the military."