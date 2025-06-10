Sirens blare in southern Israel, IDF says Gazan rocket intercepted | LIVE BLOG

Israel at war Day 613: A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip triggered sirens in southern Israel's Zikim area, before being intercepted by aerial defenses, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The Israeli Navy struck Houthi targets in the port of Hodeidah in Yemen, following a warning for civilians to clear ports. The IDF said that the Iran-backed group uses Hodeidah to smuggle in weapons from Iran.

Greta Thunberg and other activists are on their way out of Israel after attempting to "break the blockade" on Gaza on their "Freedom Flotilla" boat, the Madleen. French European Union parliamentarian Rima Hassan refused to board, with Israel saying she will be forcibly expelled.

