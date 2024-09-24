Sirens blare throughout northern Israel as rockets reach Haifa; IDF strikes Beirut - report | LIVE BLOG
At least five were killed in reported Israeli strikes on Beirut, with several more wounded, Lebanese sources said
Israel - Hamas War day 354: About 200 rockets were launched toward Israeli communities in the north overnight, with the escalation between Hezbollah and the Israeli military rising.
The Lebanese Al-Jadeed news outlet reported five killed and a number of wounded in Israeli strikes on Beirut.
🚨✈️ Suspected hostile aircraft triggers sirens in Western Galilee region
🚨 Golan Heights comes under rocket attack
WATCH: Biden addresses UN General Assembly for last time, calling for 'end to war' in Gaza
🚨 Incoming rockets set off sirens throughout northern Israel
🚨 Rocket sirens continue in Western Galilee, northern Israel
🚨 Rocket sirens go off in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel
Hezbollah rocket commander Ibrahim Qubaisi reportedly killed in IDF strike on Beirut
Direct hit reported on home in Rosh Pina, no casualties
