Sirens blare throughout northern Israel as rockets reach Haifa; IDF strikes Beirut - report | LIVE BLOG

At least five were killed in reported Israeli strikes on Beirut, with several more wounded, Lebanese sources said

Israel - Hamas War day 354: About 200 rockets were launched toward Israeli communities in the north overnight, with the escalation between Hezbollah and the Israeli military rising.

The Lebanese Al-Jadeed news outlet reported five killed and a number of wounded in Israeli strikes on Beirut.

🚨✈️ Suspected hostile aircraft triggers sirens in Western Galilee region

https://x.com/i/web/status/1838598906566820279

https://x.com/i/web/status/1838598906566820279

🚨 Golan Heights comes under rocket attack

WATCH: Biden addresses UN General Assembly for last time, calling for 'end to war' in Gaza

🚨 Incoming rockets set off sirens throughout northern Israel

🚨 Rocket sirens continue in Western Galilee, northern Israel

https://x.com/i/web/status/1838585188684554247

https://x.com/i/web/status/1838585188684554247

🚨 Rocket sirens go off in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel

https://x.com/i/web/status/1838579421684314469

https://x.com/i/web/status/1838579421684314469

Hezbollah rocket commander Ibrahim Qubaisi reportedly killed in IDF strike on Beirut

Direct hit reported on home in Rosh Pina, no casualties

https://x.com/i/web/status/1838558337450889364

https://x.com/i/web/status/1838558337450889364

