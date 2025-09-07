Initial reports of UAV impact at the Ramon airport in Southern Israel | LIVE BLOG
2 missals from Gaza detected earlier • Reports in Lebanon: Israeli drones attacked a truck in the Al-Maaliya area in the Tyre region overnight
Day 701 of the Israel-Hamas war
Initial reports of UAV impact at the Ramon airport in Southern Israel. Airspace over the airport was closed to aircraft movements
Report: The Israeli Prime Minister is expected to participate Thursday in the signing ceremony of construction plans in the E1 areas in Ma'ale Adumim
Witkoff conveys messages regarding a hostage deal proposal through back-channel; Israel withholds response
US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff conveyed a message to Hamas behind the scenes regarding document of principles for negotiations through senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad.
Witkoff's message, involving freeing the 48 remaining hostages in exchange for ending the war, was relayed to Hamas through Israeli activist Gershon Baskin, who had also helped broker messages in the 2011 Gilad Shalit negotiations, a source told Israeli reporter Barak Ravid.
The alternative negotiation channel was first reported by journalist Gili Cohen.
i24NEWS correspondent Guy Azriel said Israel is not responding to reports of the document of principles that was passed to Hamas from Witkoff on the release of all the hostages and the end of the war. "This is a matter of correspondence between the Americans and Hamas." The message from Jerusalem at this stage: "We are adhering to the five conditions that the cabinet voted on to end the war." Read more
https://x.com/i/web/status/1964548123071557635
Following the sirens in Netivot and the Gaza Envelope: Two launches were detected, one was intercepted by IDF, the other fell in an open area. No injuries reported.
🚨 Red alert in Netivot and Gaza Envelope
Reports in Lebanon: Israeli drones attacked a truck overnight in the Al-Maaliya area in the Tyre region (Hadar Tabashi)
https://x.com/i/web/status/1964435942934040698
