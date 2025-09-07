Witkoff conveys messages regarding a hostage deal proposal through back-channel; Israel withholds response

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff conveyed a message to Hamas behind the scenes regarding document of principles for negotiations through senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad.

Witkoff's message, involving freeing the 48 remaining hostages in exchange for ending the war, was relayed to Hamas through Israeli activist Gershon Baskin, who had also helped broker messages in the 2011 Gilad Shalit negotiations, a source told Israeli reporter Barak Ravid.

The alternative negotiation channel was first reported by journalist Gili Cohen.

i24NEWS correspondent Guy Azriel said Israel is not responding to reports of the document of principles that was passed to Hamas from Witkoff on the release of all the hostages and the end of the war. "This is a matter of correspondence between the Americans and Hamas." The message from Jerusalem at this stage: "We are adhering to the five conditions that the cabinet voted on to end the war." Read more