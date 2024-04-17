Sister of Hamas leader Haniyeh faces charges of terrorism-related offenses

Sabah Haniyeh, the sister of Hamas Political Bureau Chairman Ismail Haniyeh, finds herself entangled in a legal battle as Israeli authorities have filed a prosecutor's statement in preparation for filing charges against her.

The charges include contact with a foreign agent, sympathizing with terrorism, and incitement against Israel.

The 57-year-old is an Israeli citizen. This case prompted police to extend her detention until April 21 to facilitate the filing of charges.

During the hearing to extend her detention, the police representative argued for restrictions on Haniyeh's communication, citing the gravity of the alleged offenses.

The Beer Sheva Magistrate's Court granted the extension of detention, highlighting the severity of the accusations against Haniyeh.

Her impending indictment and the request for continued arrest until the conclusion of legal proceedings are expected to be submitted next week.