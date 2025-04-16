Situational Assessment: Hamas losing grip on Gaza as Israeli pressure mounts

The pressure on Hamas in the Gaza Strip is intensifying as the Israeli military continues its campaign and leverages civilian dynamics to undermine the group’s authority.

Nearly 250,000 civilians have been evacuated from combat zones since the start of the operation, and their gradual return to heavily damaged or destroyed neighborhoods is reportedly impacting Hamas’s ability to control the population.

According to Israeli defense sources, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza—exacerbated by the halting of aid deliveries and the forced movement of residents between areas without the establishment of proper refuge zones—is weakening Hamas’s grip. The group is reportedly struggling to maintain governance amid collapsing public services and growing discontent among civilians. One of the most visible signs of Hamas’s diminishing control is a reported decrease in civilian compliance with the group's directives, particularly regarding movement and evacuation orders.

Hamas has shifted its strategy toward sporadic rocket fire, booby-trapped areas, and explosive attacks, while laying the groundwork for possible confrontation through improvised explosive devices and ambushes.

Despite recent protest letters from IDF reservists expressing dissatisfaction with government policies or internal disagreements, military officials emphasize that operational readiness remains high. Participation rates among reservists are described as strong, ensuring that core units are fully staffed. However, military flexibility is somewhat constrained, as the situation on the ground demands strategic caution and precise maneuvering.

IDF Spokesperson

The Israeli Defense Forces continue to evaluate Hamas’s diminishing influence, while maintaining readiness for a possible large-scale ground operation should the situation escalate further.