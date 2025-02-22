Omer Wenkert, Eliyah Cohen and Omer Shem Tov handed over to Red Cross | LIVE BLOG

Israel expects two separate handover ceremonies

Omer Wenkert, Eliyah Cohen and Omer Shem Tov during the handover ceremony
After a few days of devastating news about the fate of Shiri Bibas and her sons Ariel and Kfir, Israel is hoping for happier tidings with the expected release of six living hostages. The six, who include four Israelis taken during the October 7, 2023 rampage, and two more who have been held in the Palestinian enclave for years, are Omer Wenkert, Tal Shoham, Avera Mengistu, Hisham Al-Sayyed, Eliyah Cohen and Omer Shem Tov. 

Hisham al-Sayed will be released separately from Omer Wenkert, Eliyah Cohen and Omer Shem Tov, without handover ceremony 

Avera Mengistu and Tal Shoham have crossed into Israeli territory

First images of Tal Shoham and Avera Mengistu during the handover

The first handover, in Rafah, will see Tal Shoham and Avera Mengistu released

Red Cross vehicles are in Rafah 

Preparations for the ceremony in Rafah are underway 

