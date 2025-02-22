After a few days of devastating news about the fate of Shiri Bibas and her sons Ariel and Kfir, Israel is hoping for happier tidings with the expected release of six living hostages. The six, who include four Israelis taken during the October 7, 2023 rampage, and two more who have been held in the Palestinian enclave for years, are Omer Wenkert, Tal Shoham, Avera Mengistu, Hisham Al-Sayyed, Eliyah Cohen and Omer Shem Tov.

