Sixth birthday without Ariel: Israel honors child slain by Hamas

Today marks what would have been the sixth birthday of Ariel Bibas, the red-haired Israeli child whose tragic fate became a symbol of the October 7 Hamas attack.

Ariel, just five years old at the time, was kidnapped along with his 8-month-old brother Kfir and their parents, Shiri and Yarden Bibas, during the deadly assault on southern Israel.

While Yarden survived captivity, Ariel, Kfir, and Shiri were brutally murdered in Gaza by their captors.

In a world untouched by terror, Ariel would have been preparing for his first day of school sorting crayons, flipping through notebooks, and dreaming about who he might sit next to in class.

To mark the somber occasion, the Instagram memorial account “Remember Bibas” posted a tribute:

"Ariel was a playful and loving child, with a smile that instantly melted everyone he met. Close your eyes and think of that smile and the memories we’ve shared on this page."

Followers were invited to honor Ariel’s memory by creating a moment of kindness light a candle, release an orange balloon, send a message, give a hug, or share a smile with someone you love.”

The Bibas family’s story continues to resonate deeply across Israel, a heartbreaking reminder of the human cost of war.