Smiling faces of Gazans disprove IDF atrocities claim - Israeli official

Gazans continuing to arrive at humanitarian aid distribution points in the Gaza Strip, celebrating US President Donald Trump and even Israel, disproves the narrative peddled by Hamas and international media of the Israeli military using the sites to entrap and massacre civilians, an Israeli official told i24NEWS on Monday.

"Despite the lies of Hamas and the international media, the people of Gaza voted with their feet and smiles," he said. "If there were shooting and killing yesterday, there would not be smiles and calm today."

This comes in the wake of allegations disseminated internationally by the press on Sunday, alleging that at least 30 Gazans had been killed by gunfire from the Israel Defense Forces at or near the distribution points.

The IDF was slow to respond, saying after several hours that it was investigating the claims despite no instance known of weapons discharging at Gazans. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation likewise denied the claims.

However, news outlets such as Sky News, the BBC, The New York Times, and more still cited Gaza's (Hamas-controlled) health ministry. The International Red Cross said that scores had been admitted from a mass-casualty event in southern Gaza.

Later, Israel released footage showing gunmen opening fire on Gazans seeking humanitarian aid.