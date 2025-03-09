Smotrich says Defense Ministry to spur voluntary emigration from Gaza

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Sunday that the government would establish an administration to encourage the voluntary migration of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

"We are establishing a migration administration, we are preparing for this under the leadership of the Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] and Defense Minister [Israel Katz]," he said at a Land of Israel Caucus at the Knesset, Israel's parliament. "The budget will not be an obstacle."

Referring to the plan championed by US President Donald Trump, Smotrich noted the "profound and deep hatred towards Israel" in Gaza, adding that "sources in the American government" agreed "that it's impossible for two million people with hatred towards Israel to remain at a stone's throw from the border."

The administration would be under the Defense Ministry, with the goal of facilitating Trump's plan to build a "Riviera of the Middle East" and the relocation of hundreds of thousands of Gazans for rebuilding efforts.

"If we remove 5,000 a day, it will take a year," Smotrich said. "The logistics are complex because you need to know who is going to which country. It's a potential for historical change."