Smotrich urges Netanyahu to halt delegation to Qatar for truce talks

Finance Minister and leader of the Religious Zionism party, Bezalel Smotrich, has called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prevent Israel's negotiating team from departing for Qatar for talks on a hostage deal with Hamas.

Smotrich's demand comes in response to Hamas's recent rejection of a proposed hostage deal outline, where they demanded the release of up to 1,000 security prisoners.

In a statement posted on X, Smotrich asserted that previous attempts to find a resolution through talks in Paris and Qatar had failed, reinforcing his opposition to further negotiations.

He criticized what he described as a "delusional Hamas stance" and argued that those advocating for a deal within the war cabinet and security establishments had lost their way.

"Netanyahu must order the delegation to remain in Israel," Smotrich emphasized. "The IDF should enter Rafah immediately and escalate military pressure until Hamas is dismantled. Only then can we ensure the safe return of the hostages."

Smotrich's call highlights the growing frustration within some quarters of the Israeli government over the stalled negotiations with Hamas.