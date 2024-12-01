Soldier killed in northern Gaza fighting
A 20-year-old from Beit Shemesh, Staff Sergeant Zamir Burke served as a squad commander in the Engineering Corps force under the 401st Armored Brigade
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
Staff Sergeant Zamir Burke was killed in the northern Gaza Strip, according to the Israel Defense Forces on Saturday night.
A 20-year-old from Beit Shemesh, Burke served as a squad commander in the Engineering Corps force under the 401st Armored Brigade.
This article received 0 comments