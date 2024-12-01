Soldier killed in northern Gaza fighting

A 20-year-old from Beit Shemesh, Staff Sergeant Zamir Burke served as a squad commander in the Engineering Corps force under the 401st Armored Brigade

Staff Sergeant Zamir Burke was killed in the northern Gaza Strip, according to the Israel Defense Forces on Saturday night.

A 20-year-old from Beit Shemesh, Burke served as a squad commander in the Engineering Corps force under the 401st Armored Brigade.

