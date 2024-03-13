Some 100 terrorists killed as Khan Yunis operations continue

The IDF said on Wednesday that its elite forces in Khan Yunis's Hamad neighborhood eliminated about 100 terrorists.

Raids on high-rise buildings combined with more than 100 airstrikes in the area resulted in operational successes.

The Egoz, Maglan, and Givati elite units arrested many terrorists, including a commander in Hamas's special force, the Nukhba commandos. Interrogation of the prisoners resulted in the IDF locating terrorist infrastructures in the neighborhood, the locations of shafts, traps and other terrorists.

Elite Givati fighters arrested a Hamas operative in the Khan Yunis Brigade. He led them to a terrorist base where fifteen terrorists were entrenched. The terrorists were eliminated and the site was destroyed by aircraft directed by the forces.