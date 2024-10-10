Some 50 rockets fired at Galilee in latest Hezbollah barrage | LIVE BLOG
IDF operations against the jihadist group's south Beirut stronghold is ongoing
The latest Hezbollah rocket barrage on northern Israel's Galilee region saw some 50 projectiles fired at civilian areas, the Israeli military said in a statement, adding that a number of impacts were identified yet there were no early reports of casualties.
There are no immediate reports of casualties.
