Some 50 rockets fired at Galilee in latest Hezbollah barrage | LIVE BLOG

IDF operations against the jihadist group's south Beirut stronghold is ongoing

Matthias InbarAriel Oseran ■ Matthias InbarAriel Oseran
1 min read
1 min read
View of the northern Israeli town of Jish, in the Upper Galilee, October 8, 2024.
View of the northern Israeli town of Jish, in the Upper Galilee, October 8, 2024. David Cohen/Flash90

The latest Hezbollah rocket barrage on northern Israel's Galilee region saw some 50 projectiles fired at civilian areas, the Israeli military said in a statement, adding that a number of impacts were identified yet there were no early reports of casualties. 

There are no immediate reports of casualties.

This article received 0 comments

Comments