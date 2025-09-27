Some 800,000 Palestinians evacuate from Gaza City as Israeli defense minister says operation to ramp up

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday that more than 750,000 Palestinian residents of Gaza City have fled to safe areas as the IDF ramps up its operation against one of the last major Hamas strongholds in the enclave. The military subsequently revised the figure up to 800,000.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1971983650150359224 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Katz said Israel ramped up the attacks, proceeding to what he called the "decisive" phase of its operation.

"Autonomous explosive-laden military vehicles are being deployed in advance of the troops to defuse explosives, and the fire cover to protect the troops from the air and ground is heavy and strong," he posted to his account on the X platform.

“Gaza City is emptying because its residents realize the military operation is escalating and move south for their own safety,” said Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman.

The Israeli military was in control of over half of Gaza City, sources familiar with the matter told Israeli media on Saturday.