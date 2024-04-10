Three sons of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh were reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike near Gaza City's Shati Camp on Wednesday.

Al Jazeera reports that several grandchildren of Haniyeh were also among those who lost their lives in the strike.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1778087822651429089 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Haniyeh, in his first statement following the attack, told Al Jazeera: "Thank God for the honor of my children and grandchildren being martyrs."

He continued: "The enemy is delusional if he thinks that by killing my sons we will change our positions. The blood of my sons is not more precious than the blood of our martyred people in Gaza, as they are all my sons."

In accordance with Israel's 27a law

“If the enemy believes that targeting my sons at the height of the negotiations will push Hamas to change its position, then he is delusional” Haniyeh added regarding the ongoing ceasefire and hostage negotiations between Hamas and Israel.

The IDF confirmed the killing of Amir, Muhammad, and Hazem Haniyeh on Wednesday evening.

In a statement, the IDF said, "Air Force aircraft attacked earlier today with the intelligence guidance of the Amman and the Shin Bet, three military operatives of the terrorist organization Hamas on their way to carry out terrorist activities in the central area of ​​the Gaza Strip.

The three activists who were attacked are Amir Haniyeh, a squad commander in the military arm of Hamas, Muhammad Haniyeh, a military operative in the terrorist organization and Hazem Haniyeh, another military operative in the terrorist organization.

The IDF confirms that the activists are three of the children of Ismai lHaniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas."

IDF Spokesperson

According to an Israeli media report, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant were not notified of the strike beforehand due to the strike being deemed time-sensitive

Haniyeh, who resides in Qatar, serves as the political leader of Hamas, the terrorist organization governing the Gaza Strip.