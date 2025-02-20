Murdered hostages return in coffins: 'Hearts of entire nation lie in tatters'

Israeli leaders responded to bodies of murdered captives returning from the Gaza Strip on Thursday.

President Isaac Herzog, issued a statement calling the repatriation of their remains "a moment of suffering and pain – sorry that we did not protect you and did not bring you home in peace."

Oded Lifshitz, a founder of Kibbutz Nir Oz aged 83, is allegedly one of the murdered who is returning. Mother Shiri Bibas (33), along with her two boys Kfir (9 months) and Ariel (4), are also allegedly among the victims returning to Israel in coffins.

The Prime Minister's Office issued a statement confirming that Israel has received the coffins of the four abducted individuals, and added that "in this difficult time, our hearts are with the families of the abductees."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich posted a tweet on network X, saying that "this morning that sharpens the cruelty of our enemies and the righteousness of our fierce war."

"The people of Israel embrace the families and the heroic Nir Oz community," he said.