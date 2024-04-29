Source to i24NEWS: No deal without all women, female soldiers released

A source participating in the ongoing Israel-Hamas negotiations in Egypt's Cairo told i24NEWS that the potential deal includes all female soldiers. "There will be no deal without our female soldiers and women out of Gaza."

The high-stake hostage-ceasefire deal discussed in Cairo could reportedly free 33 hostages in return to long-awaited truce in Gaza amid the humanitarian crisis and release of Palestinian prisoners.

Itai Ron/Flash90

Hostages' families are demanding signing of the deal with Hamas. In Tel Aviv, protesters blocked Begin Street as they chant: “Rafah can wait, they can’t.”

As for the agreement with Saudi Arabia, a source very close to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "All Netanyahu wants is the normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia. Any deal that leads to that - he will go for it."

The source added that Netanyahu's "legacy depends on it, and he is also ready to break his government for it if needed."