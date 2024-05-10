South Africa files 'urgent' anti-Israel ICJ motion

South Africa has asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to order additional emergency measures against Israel over its military operations in Rafah in the Gaza Strip, the UN’s top court said on Friday.

In the ongoing case brought by South Africa, which accuses Israel of "acts of genocide" against Palestinians, the World Court in January stopped short of ordering the Jewish state to end its war against Hamas in Gaza, sparked by the October 7 atrocities, the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

Israeli officials and commentators have repeatedly branded the charge of genocide as obscene and detached from reality; many alleged it represents a morally perverse inversion of truth and history and is informed by age-old prejudice against Jews, updated for the post-Holocaust age and codified in the language of human rights.